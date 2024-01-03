WILL YOU STILL NEED ME WHEN I’M 64?- Sakwiba Sikota

WILL YOU STILL NEED ME WHEN I’M 64?

By: Sakwiba Sikota

A new year comes with reflection and reminiscing. My reminiscing took me back to my infant days.

I remember the gramophone which was the center piece in our home. Dad and mum were very much into news, books and music. First thing in the morning and and early evening dad would tune the radiogram to the BBC world service news. I have therefore been listening to the BBC news since age five and still do today.

The encyclopedia that dad had was full of fascinating facts and illustrations for even a young lad just learning to read.

The record collection of vinyl records spun at 78 revolutions per minute (RPM), with most at either 45 RPM or 33 1/3 RPM. I remember dad in 1967 bringing back the latest Beatle’s album, ‘Sgt Peppers Lonely Hearts Club’.

One song on the album absolutely amazed me. I listened to the lyrics and tried to put them into context. The song was their hit song, “When I’m 64”.

Mum and dad were only in their mid to late thirties at the time. My grand parents were also at the time less than sixty four. The opening lyrics of the Beatles hit song are,

“When I get older losing my hair

Many years from now

Will you still be sending me a Valentine

Birthday greetings bottle of wine

If I’d been out till quarter to three

Would you lock the door

Will you still need me, will you still feed me

When I’m sixty-four”

So as I, a seven year old, listened to the lyrics I looked at my parents thinking they were old and as for my grandparents, they were super old but not even sixty four. I could therefore not imagine anyone getting to the age of sixty four.

Today, many years from then, the song has kept on going through my mind and I have even played it on YouTube several times. This is because tomorrow I will turn that age I did not believe fifty seven years ago anyone could reach.

Tomorrow I turn sixty four and I wonder if you will send me a birthday greetings bottle of wine. More importantly will you still feed me, will you still need me when I’m sixty four?