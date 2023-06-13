WITCH DOCTOR DUPES 31-YEAR-OLD MAN OF K145,700 CDF

Police in Chipata have arrested a 31-year-old man of David Kaunda Township for stealing money under Constituency Development Fund CDF amounting to 145,700 Kwacha.

Eastern Province Police Commanding Officer Limpo Lywalii has confirmed the arrest of Thomson Lungu to 3 FM News.

Mr. Lywalii says that Mwenge Kalulu aged 31 of Kapata Township also a member of Methotco Youth Multi-Purpose Cooperative Society Limited, reported the matter to the police on behalf of the cooperative.

The suspect, who is in police custody has accepted getting the money meant for the cooperative, which he withdrew from NATSAVE Bank, Chipata Branch.

Mr. Lywalii says that the suspect indicated that he had given the money to a witch doctor by the name of Banda, whose other name has been withheld.

It is alleged that Banda told the suspect that he has magic of multiplying the money but after receiving the money, he tricked the suspect and disappeared.

The police commissioner says that a docket on the case has been opened and the suspect is detained in police custody.

Credit: 3 FM