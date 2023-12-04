WITCHDOCTOR EXPOSES TEACHER’S WIFE FOR WANTING TO PUT HUSBAND IN A BOTTLE

A teacher has narrated in Kabushi Local Court how a Witchdoctor called him to inform him that his wife had visited the medicine man requesting for charms to confine him in a bottle.

Chilombo, 33, said this in defence in a divorce case initiated by his wife, Mwewa, 30. Chilombo told the court that he was deployed to Central Province as a teacher and used to just visit his family in Ndola.

He said whenever he visited home, he used to find charms in their drawer as his wife was fond of visiting witchdoctors.

