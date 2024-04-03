With Due Respect Kuli Ba-UKA, Let’s Not Waste Time, We Have Only One Winning Candidate And That Is Edgar Lungu- Chilufya Tayali

Chilufya Tayali writes:

WITH DUE RESPECT KULI BA-UKA, LET’S NOT WASTE TIME, WE HAVE ONLY ONE WINNING CANDIDATE AND THAT IS Edgar Chagwa Lungu

I am not trying to jeopardize, or antagonize, UKA, but I want to be realistic because that’s what I am. UKA needs Edgar Lungu than the other way round.

UKA has gotten this traction because Edgar Lungu is part of it, and this is a notorious fact.

Anyway, I will talk about this at 20:00hrs, together with the interview of Minister of mines interview.

TAYALI THE PUBLIC LAWYER OF THE PUBLIC COURT OF OPINIONS!!!