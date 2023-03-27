WITHOUT THE GUIDANCE OF THE HOLY SPIRIT, YOU CANNOT LEAD – GREYFORD MONDE

….as he urges the Church not to distance itself on the Governance of the Country

Lusaka, Monday, March 27, 2023 ( Smart Eagles )

Patriotic Front (PF) Presidential Candidate Greyford Monde has urged the Church to take the lead in the Governance of the country.

This came to light during the 15th Graduation Ceremony of Arise and Shine Christian University at BIGOCA Church in Lusaka yesterday where Hon Monde Officiated as the Guest of Honor.

And Chancellor of Arise and Shine Professor Kaluba has noted the need for believers to become Presidents and Members of Parliament of the country.

Professor Kaluba said this is because when the righteous rule, people rejoice, but where the wicked are in forefront people mourn as he recited Proverbs 29 vs 2.

“We are urging every believer to do something in your life. Any course can take you very far. Whether it is Theology or Agriculture,” he said.

Meanwhile, Hon Greyford Monde has underscored the importance for leaders to always seek guidance from the Holy Spirit.

While some people state that Politics and Christianity cannot meet, Hon Monde has emphasised that “You cannot achieve as a Politician in void of the Guidance of the Holy Spirit”.

He has also encouraged people take a lead and begin to take leadership roles in the church and outside church in line with governance

Hon Monde said Zambia is one of the richest countries in terms of mineral resources but its citizens have continued to live in Abject poverty possibly because the church has sometimes chosen to distance itself from Governing the people.

He also urged the Church to refuse the agenda of LGBTQ.

He has since commended the Catholic Church for signing a decree where the priests and Bishops are being forbidden from blessing and officiating gay marriages.

“We Got our independence in 1994, and we know that we need to liberate ourselves including this matter. The matter of LGBTQ, there is still a lot of un-independence that is being pushed on us as the people of this country. The Church must ensure to reject such,” he said.

And Hon Monde said the country cannot continue being run with the trend of persecuting all those perceived to be .

“I pray that that those graduating and the Congregation must ensure that the knowledge and experience will be used to high exploits,” he said.

Hon Monde was also a bearer of a message from former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu.

“The former President Edgar Lungu was saying as you greet the people, ask them to continue praying and to pray for those in authority so that they realise that the time they have is not to destroy but to build the nation to make it strong,” he said.

SmartEagles2023