WITNESS MAINTAINS PASTOR DEFILED HIS DAUGHTER

A WITNESS has testified in court that her late friend’s 13-year-old daughter revealed that her biological father defiled her after it was discovered that the teenager’s genitals were sore and bruised.

Sandra Mulenga, 33, told Lusaka magistrate Mutinta Mwenya that the accused, Teddy Simwanza, is the one who defiled her late friend’s daughter because the child has been in his custody from the age of one.

“He [Simwanza] has been living with the children alone and obviously he is the one who has been defiling the child since the child is very young,” Ms Mulenga said.

She claimed that Simwanza has a history of “doing bad things” to children under his care.