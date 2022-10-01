WIZARDS TERRORISE TEACHERS IN DUNDUMWEZI

By Michael Nyumbu

Some teachers and pupils at Jonathan Simz Secondary School in Dundumwezi Constituency of Kalomo district are complaining of unnatural occurrences to their bodies suspected to be an act of witchcraft.

Sources within the school have confirmed that the teachers and pupils have been suffering from unstoppable stomach runs and waking up to find their hair shaved off mysteriously.

The sources further revealed that the same school has water and power challenges.

But when contacted for a comment, Kalomo District Education Board Secretary, Michelo Kaliba, expressed ignorance of the said unnatural occurrences to the pupils and teachers at the school.

Michelo also says his office is not aware of the lack of water or any challenge the named school is facing.