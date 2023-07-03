WIZKID SAYS IF HE STOP MUSIC TODAY, HE WILL REMAIN RICH THAN BURNABOY AND DAVIDO.

BURNABOY brags about making $100M (N74billion) from his album tours,

Grammy award-winner, Burnaboy has finally replied to Wizkid, following his braggadocios post about the wealthiest artists.

Wizkid is one of the most trending conversations on social media platforms after he blows hot at his colleagues and told them all to address him as Daddy or Sir whenever they meet him.

Wizkid in the post shared via his official snapchat account added if he stops making music today, he will still be wealthier than Davido, Burnaboy and other artists even if they ask their fathers or mothers for help.

Few hours after Wizkid directly throws shade at Davido, Burnaboy and some other artists, Burnaboy, the “Last Last” crooner wasted no time to reply the “Essence” crooner.

Burnaboy via the insta-stories section of his verified Instagram page brags about making $100M (N74billion) from his album tours, concerts, shows, among others this year and claimed that no artists in the country have made such amount this year.

He further told Wizkid to smoke his (Burnaboy) newly launched cannabis known as BRKFST and then sit down because he is the highest paid Nigerian artists at the moment.

Burnaboy wrote; “I can’t talk money with you if you haven’t made $100M this year. Just smoke BRKFST and sit down.”