WOMAN, 28, SHOT DEAD WHILE OPENING GATE FOR HUBBY

A 28-year-old woman of Chitongo village in Dundumwezi, Kalomo District has been shot dead by unknown people.

Mervis Mwiinga was shot while opening the gate to allow her husband drive in.

Mikata Ward Councilor, Vincent Hamukwala, says the couple was returning from Namwala to check on their livestock when the incident happened.

Police have not yet issued a statement on the matter.

Credits: Diamond TV