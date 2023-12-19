WOMAN, 41, GUILTY OF DEFILING 9 YEAR OLD BOY

A 41-year-old woman of Lusaka’s Chibolya accused of repeatedly defiling a nine year-old boy in exchange for K10 has been found guilty.

Martha Sampa has since been committed to the High Court for sentencing for defilement, which attracts a minimum 15-year jail term.

Lusaka magistrate Mutinta Mwenya found that the State had proved the case against Sampa.

“I find that the State made out the case against the accused beyond reasonable doubt. I find her guilty as charged, [and] I accordingly convict her,” the magistrate said.

The convict will be referred to the High Court for sentencing since as the powers of doing so are beyond her jurisdiction.