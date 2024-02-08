WOMAN ACCUSED OF ASSAULTING STEPSON NOW ACCUSES TEACHER

A woman of Lusaka’s Apollo Barrack accused of assaulting her four-year-old step-son has told court that the boy in question was allegedly assaulted by his class teacher.

This is in a matter in which Longwe Ngosa is facing one count of assault on Child.

When the matter came up before Magistrate Mutinta Mwenya, the accused says her stepson was allegedly whipped by his class teacher when he soiled his pants.

She claims that she only discovered the boy had a swollen hand and whip markings on his body when bathing him.

The accused tells court that before the boy was enrolled in school, he had fallen from a table resulting in an injury on the cheek.

Diamond TV