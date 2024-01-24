Woman detained after stealing $2,500 worth of cups in California

A woman was taken into custody for reportedly attempting to steal Stanley cups worth $2,500 from a store in California.

The 23-year-old person was told to pay for some things by the staff but they didn’t want to. They put the things in a car and didn’t pay for them, according to the police.

The Adventure Quencher Travel Tumbler, also known as the Stanley cup, has become very popular on TikTok.

The hashtag Stanleycup has been seen more than seven billion times all around the world, and it has caused some people to try to break the law.

A video went viral of a man jumping over the counter at Starbucks to steal a special hot pink flask.

The police in Roseville, near Sacramento, California, went to a store because a woman was stealing a lot of water bottles and putting them in her car.

The person didn’t listen to the staff and put a lot of stolen things in her car. The police stopped the car before it could get on the highway.

During the search of the car, 65 Stanley cups were found.

The police warned people not to break the law.

The statement warned against committing crimes to get Stanley Quenchers. They are popular, but it’s not okay to steal them.

William Stanley Junior made the first reusable cups in 1913. He called them “unbreakable” and sold them to people. They became popular with eco-friendly, health-conscious teenagers on Tiktok, around two years ago.

New special types of quenchers have been causing chaos at some stores in the US.

TikTok videos showed people waiting in line overnight and rushing to buy the cups at a Target store. The cups cost $54. 50