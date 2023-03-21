Woman Dies After Husband Accidentally Crushed Her In Church Car Park

A 70-year-old woman died after her husband accidentally ran over her in a church parking lot in Sydney, Australia.

The woman was dropped off at Castle Hill Baptist Church, where she led a bible study group, Mirror reports on Monday.

The woman’s husband, who drove the car, was not injured in the horrific accident, which was witnessed by another congregation member.

Her husband was taken to Westmead Hospital for mandatory testing after the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

At the scene, Pastor Ian Deane told reporters that it was an “extremely tragic” accident saying, “She’s been an active member of the church and the person who witnessed it is also an active member of the church, it’s just tragic… just incredibly sad.”

Credit: Mirror