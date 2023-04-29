Woman dies after undergoing abortion to please husband who wants a son

A Twitter user has shared news of the alleged death of a woman who was forced into getting an abortion by her husband who wanted a son.

@_Mayowa_Sam revealed that the couple had three daughters before the recent pregnancy. The woman’s husband who doesn’t want another girl child, made her undergo an abortion and she died after the procedure.

It was also gathered that the man has left the woman’s family in the dark since her death.

Read the tweets below…………………………….