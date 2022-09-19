woman dies in the process of trying to chase after her husband who was with another woman. So this woman is said to have seen her husband coming out of a shop with another woman and then began chasing him and in the process her car lost control and she has died.

Dear women never ever think you can chase a man or monitor one that is cheating on you. In the process you end up losing your life it is sad that this woman who is a prominent lawyer has lost her life in the process. Her husband rushed to the accident scene to try help her but she died upon hospital arrival. I am sure the man will comtinue living his life, all for what?



They are both lawyers and unfortunately she has died in such a sad, sad situation may her soul rest in peace…What a terrible sacrifice, do not try this!