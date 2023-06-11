Woman K!lled By Ex-hubby After She Refused Marriage Reconciliation

WOMAN K!LLED BY EX-HUBBY

A 38 year old woman of Kapiri Mposhi has been k!lled by her ex-husband after she refused marriage reconciliation.

Central Province Police Commissioner, David Chileshe, has identified the deceased as Josephine Chibuye.

The commissioner has disclosed to Byta FM Zambia that the incident happened on Friday 9th June 2023 in a nearby bush where the couple was parking charcoal.

Chileshe explains that the deceased’s ex-husband identified as Davies Mukosha Ngosa was pushing for marriage reconciliation but the woman refused because the man was violent.

He further reveales that the suspect told their children to go to church and remained with the deceased parking the charcoal.

The Police Commissioner says the body of the deceased was found with two deep cuts on the head and an axe is suspected to have been used in the act.

He says the suspect is on the run and police has since launched a manhunt.

By Evans Liyali

Source: Byta