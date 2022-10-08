Woman Marries Two Men, Shares Same Bed With Both Husbands

A Congolese woman has left social media users tongue tied after revealing that she is married to two men and are living in the same house with their children.

Francine Jisele lives with her first husband Remi Murula and her second one Albert Jarlace under the same roof in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Woman Marries Two Men

Congolese Woman Marries Two Men (Cred: Afrimax)

Circumstances leading to this polyandric setup arose when Jisele’s first husband Remi left and disappeared for three good years.

“Just because life was not easy, the man went on a trip and never came back. I found myself alone out here, I spent three years and a half in a single life without my husband,” she told Afrimax in an interview.

“After those years I lost him I fell in love with this other man. After one year with the second husband, the first one came back,” she revealed.

Jisele hadn’t expected her husband to come back after being away for all those years.

“I met this woman when I was working in the mining industry and she told me that she had another husband and how that man left her saying that he was going to find a life,” explained Albert Jarlace.

“I felt I had no choice because we were already together since I had lived with her not knowing she had another man,” he added.

When Murula came back he fought Jarlace arguing that Jisele was his woman.

“The woman asked me not to leave her. So I felt that it was necessary to stay with her and for now we have one child together,” said Jarlace.

“Tuko watatu ( there are two men here and here) . We get along well, this woman is our wife. Since I left I didn’t talk to my wife once. When I came back I found my wife with another man,” added Murula.

Murula had initially asked his partner to go but Jarlace insisted he had nowhere else to go.

“At first I threw a tantrum but I realized if had talked to my wife she wouldn’t have done anything like that. I had no place to go and I was at fault,” he said.

We eat at the same table, sleep in the same bedroom and on the same bed. I love them both. We live at peace at home,” said Jisele.

The men share the work and bring home the bacon while the lady respects both of them. The concern they have is not being able to tell the children apart.

When it comes to intimate moments, one of us leaves the other to enjoy. The woman is the one who identifies who the father of the children is.

“My family knows my situation and advised me to calm down because I abandoned my wife,” said Murula.

Jisele says it’s hard for her; she wishes each man had a home and she would go to them. She doesn’t want the three of them to keep meeting in the same bedroom at the same time.