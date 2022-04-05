WOMAN WEARS CORSET 18 HOURS A DAY WITH A GOAL OF HAVING A SMALL WAIST

A single mother who wants to break the record for the world’s smallest waist has revealed that she wears a corset for 18 hours a day to shrink her already tiny 21.5-inch torso.

Sammy Wilson, 26, from Georgia, started waist training in April 2019 to help add some curves to her frame after losing weight. She can now squeeze into a 15-inch corset, and she’s determined to whittle her 21.5-inch waist down to 14 inches.

‘I want to have the smallest waist in the world,’ she explained. ‘If I get down to 14 inches my waist will be roughly the same size as an average newborn baby’s head and one inch smaller than the current world record.

The Guinness World Record for the smallest waist on a living person is currently held by Cathie Jung, who has a 15-inch waist.

Just two years ago, Sammy weighed 198 pounds and wore a size 16, but she was miserable with her physique and was desperate to transform her 35-inch waist.

The mom, who has a son, Gabriel, started losing weight in December 2018. She dropped down to a slim size 6 in just four months, but she was still unhappy with her boxy waist.

After seeing another woman’s waist-training results online, the young mom bought her first-ever corset, which measured 22 inches.