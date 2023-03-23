World Bank president appoints Samuel Munzele Maimbo as president for budget performance, review and Strategic planning

World Bank elevates Zambia’s Maimbo

By Mast Reporter

THE World Bank has appointed Samuel Maimbo as vice-president in-charge of budget, performance review and strategic planning.

According to a statement released Wednesday, World Bank Group president David Malpass said Maimbo’s appointment is effective July 1, 2023.



Malpass said this promotion is part of the Bank’s ongoing talent management review process which recognises consistently high performing staff.



He said Maimbo will be responsible for aligning the World Bank’s budget with its strategic priorities, financial sustainability objectives, efficiency targets and business needs.



Currently chief of staff in the office of the World Bank Group president, Maimbo joined the team in 2001 as a young professional.