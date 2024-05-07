WORLD CUP QUALIFIERS: CHIPOLOPOLO TO CAMP IN EUROPE

FOOTBALL Association of Zambia-FAZ President, Andrew Kamanga, has noted that the Senior Men’s team will be camped in Europe ahead of June’s back-to-back World Cup qualifiers.

In his weekly soccer writeups, Kamanga has stated that FAZ is working in the background to prepare adequately for the Group E encounters against Tanzania and Morocco.

Zambia will be away to Morocco in Agadir on June 8 before hosting Tanzania at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola three days later.

The Chipolopolo boys are currently second in group E after winning the first game 4-2 against Congo Brazzaville but went on to lose 2-1 away to Niger on March 2.

Winners of each Group will automatically qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup 2026 while the four best runners-up will play in a CAF Play-Off tournament.