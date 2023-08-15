World Of Statistics Releases World Richest Men Ranking

The CEO of Twitter, Elon Musk, continues to hold the top spot on a list of the richest individuals in the world.

This was disclosed by the World of Statistics in a post on their X (formerly Twitter) handle on Monday.

According to the World of Statistics, Musk, a business tycoon, is an investor as well as the founder, chairman, and chief executive officer of SpaceX, angel investor.

He is also the CEO and product architect of Tesla, Inc., owner, chairman and CTO of X Corp, founder of the Boring Company, a co-founder of Neuralink and OpenAI, and the president of the Musk Foundation is estimated to be worth $224 billion

As of July 2023, he is predicted to have a net worth of $239 billion according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index and $248.8 billion according to Forbes.

The top five wealthiest persons include:

Bernard Arnault: $191b

Jeff Bezos: $163b

Bill Gates: $130b

Larry Ellison: $127b

Others in the ranking include:

Warren Buffet: $120b

Larry Page: $117b

Steve Ballmer: $112b

Sergey Brin: $111b

Mark Zuckerberg: $110b

Mukesh Ambani: $96.4b

Carlos Slim: $92.2b

Francoise Bettencourt Meyers: $90.6b

Amancio Ortega: $74.2b

Jim Walton: $73.0b

Rob Walton: $71.0b

Alice Walton: $70.0b

Charles Koch: $65.2b

Julia Flesher Koch: $65.2b

Gautam Adani: $63.9b

Zhong Shanshan: $63.5b

Michael Dell: $62.4b

John Mars: $56.1b

Credit: X | stats_feed