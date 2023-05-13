WORLD’S FASTEST 400M CHAMPION MUZALA SAMUKONGA MAKES ANOTHER RECORD OF 44.25s IN KENYA.

The current world’s fastest man in the 400m race Muzala Samukonga returned to the running track this afternoon at the World Athletics Continental Tour Gold Meeting- Kip Keino Classic Continental Tour in Nairobi, Kenya.

The Reigning African champion Muzala Samukonga has stormed Kenya with a 44.25s new record at the men’s 400m at Kasarani stadium.

Further, Vernon Norwood of USA finished in 44:68s in second place ahead of Gilles Biron (45.52s) of France at the Kip Keino Classic in Nairobi.

Muzala has therefore thanked his Coach for the consented effort to help him be the best he is becoming.

The race was watched streamed live on Superspsport Variety 3 (channel 228) at 14:48hrs Zambian time with many spectators who were there to support different Athletes.

Congratulations young king.

