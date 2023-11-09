World’s Largest Union Of Parliaments Nullifies Tshabangu Recalls And Tells Mnangagwa To Release Job Sikhala

In a historic and momentous development, the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), the world’s largest union of parliaments, has issued a resounding order to Emmerson Mnangagwa’s regime in Zimbabwe. The directive from the IPU demands the immediate release of incarcerated Member of Parliament, Job Sikhala, and the swift reversal of the controversial Tshabangu recalls affecting members of parliament affiliated with the Citizens’ Coalition for Change (@CCCZimbabwe).

This decision sends a clear and powerful message to the international community that Sengezo Tshabangu, who had self-appointed as the Secretary-General, is now recognized as a rogue figure without legitimacy in the eyes of the world. Tshabangu’s actions are condemned by this authoritative global institution, and he may face criminal charges when leaving Zimbabwe.

The Inter-Parliamentary Union, known as @IPUparliament, is a respected and influential organization, making this directive all the more significant. The recent order is the culmination of efforts that began in 2019, with an interview of Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda by Simba Chikanza. Subsequently, Members of Parliament, including Job Sikhala, tirelessly followed up on the ill treatment of parliamentarians affiliated with @nelsonchamisa’s party. The mistreatment included the unjust denial of their remuneration, including allowances and salaries, amounting to a staggering total of over USD 40,000.

This decisive action by the IPU marks a pivotal moment in the ongoing political landscape in Zimbabwe and underscores the global community’s commitment to upholding the principles of democracy and justice. The world now watches closely as Zimbabwe is called upon to comply with the IPU’s orders and rectify the situation surrounding MP Job Sikhala and the recalled CCC Zimbabwe members of parliament.