Xabi Alonso to stay at Bayer Leverkusen this summer

Liverpool is expecting Xabi Alonso to remain at Bayer Leverkusen this summer and is exploring other options to replace manager Jurgen Klopp.

The 42-year-old Spaniard Alonso has been strongly linked with the role at Anfield since Klopp announced his departure. However, Leverkusen is on the verge of securing their first Bundesliga title and remains unbeaten in all competitions this season.

Bayern Munich‘s honorary president Uli Hoeness has suggested that a move for Alonso this summer is “probably impossible.” Alonso was also considered a candidate for the managerial position at Bayern Munich, where Thomas Tuchel will leave at the end of the season.

“[Alonso] is more inclined to stay at Bayer Leverkusen in view of their current successes, because he would not want to leave them behind,” Hoeness said.

Alonso, known for his elegant style in midfield, made 210 appearances for Liverpool between 2004 and 2009.

He departed Anfield to join Real Madrid, a club he has recently been linked with, before moving on to Bayern Munich, where he spent three successful years before retiring from playing.

Alonso transitioned into coaching, starting with Real Madrid’s under-14s in 2018. He then spent three years in charge of Real Sociedad’s B team.

In October 2022, Leverkusen appointed him as their head coach, marking his first role in first-team football. Despite taking over with the club in a challenging position, he guided them to a commendable sixth-placed finish in the Bundesliga in his debut season.

In his first full season in charge, Leverkusen, under Alonso’s leadership, currently sit 10 points clear of champions Bayern Munich with eight games remaining in the Bundesliga. They are also progressing in the German Cup, reaching the semi-finals, and the Europa League, advancing to the quarter-finals.