Xavi-Barca to hold crunch meeting over stay at the club

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernández is yet to finalise his decision on his future and is scheduled to meet with the club’s leadership in the coming days.

Sources close to the situation have informed ESPN about the ongoing efforts by the club to persuade Xavi to extend his tenure for the next season.

Xavi, aged 44, had announced his intention to step down at the end of the current season back in January. However, there has been increasing pressure in recent weeks for him to reconsider his decision.

President Joan Laporta, vice president Rafa Yuste, and sporting director Deco have all expressed their desire for Xavi to continue leading the team.

Despite facing the possibility of a trophy-less season after recent defeats to Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid, Barça’s stance remains unchanged.

The club values Xavi’s contributions since taking over in 2021 and is eager for him to stay on.

Plans are underway for a meeting either this week or the next, with Xavi’s camp understanding the club’s need to plan for the upcoming season.

Xavi may reconsider his decision if certain assurances are provided regarding squad planning and transfers for the 2024–25 season.

While Xavi has previously affirmed the correctness of his decision to step down, he remains open to hearing the club’s perspective.

During his tenure, Xavi led Barça to their first La Liga title since 2019 and has nurtured young talents from the academy.

Barça’s financial constraints have impacted their search for a replacement coach. Rafael Márquez, currently managing Barça’s B team, has emerged as a potential candidate due to his low-cost appeal and ties to the club.

Other options like Hansi Flick and Thomas Tuchel are not ruled out, but their appointments would be more challenging given the club’s financial limitations.