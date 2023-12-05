Xenophobic South Africans Burn Two Zimbabweans To Death

The evil, Xenophobic South African vigilante group in Diepsloot Friday stoned and burnt two innocent Zimbabweans to death.

The two Zimbabweans, Talent Moyo and Felix Nkomo, were stopped by the hooligans while going for an overnight prayer at Imsebenzi Yamapostoli Church.

The vigilante group said they were looking for marauding thieves in Number 13, Diepsloot.

According to Mehluli Ncube of Imsebenzi Yabapostoli Church, some vigilante groups suspected that the two were causing havoc in the local community, where there have been several theft cases.

Ncube said, “We saw the two before they were killed. They were supposed to attend an evening church service with us. One of them forgot his church garb and when they had collected it and were on their way to church Moyo and Nkomo were ‘detained’ by a few people who suspected that they were criminals. They managed to tell the group what they were doing but another agitated vigilante group came to see what was happening and without asking any questions started stoning and burning them with tyres.

“Moyo and Nkomo died while begging the vigilante group to let them go. There was blood all over the place they were killed and one could see some burnt tryes. It’s so sad that they were killed in the same manner the late Elvis Nyathi was slain by a vigilante group in Diesploot in April 2022.”

He said Zimbabweans are now living in fear in Diespsloot as they think that they are being targeted by some groups that want all foreigners to leave South Africa.

Police spokersperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo told reporters in Johannesburg that killers of the two Zimbabweans will face charges of murder. No arrests have been made.

Five suspected thieves were detained, stoned and set on fire on the same day in Diepsloot. They are all believed to be South Africans.

Meanwhile, Ncube said they are appealing for help in raising at least R20,000 for ferrying bodies of the slain men to Zimbabwe.

-VOA