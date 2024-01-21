YANGO DRIVER DRAGS MAN TO COURT OVER ADULTERY ACCUSATION

The Matero Local Court has asked a man to bring his wife to court as a key witness in a defamation case after he accused a Yango driver of having an affair with her.

Mwilima Mwanei, 53, of Kabangwe East, was dragged to the court for defamation by Mulenga Musamba, 26, a pastor and Yango driver of Garden Chilulu Township.

Magistrate Harriet Mulenga adjourned the matter and ordered that Mwanei’s wife be summoned because she is a key witness.

Magistrate Mulenga had earlier adjourned the matter and asked both parties to bring their wives to court.

But when the matter came up for hearing again, Mwanei told the court that his wife refused to come to court.

Musamba wanted the court to teach Mwanei a lesson after the defendant confronted him and asked him to stop going out with his wife.

Musamba told the court that the first day he met Mwanei, the defendant made a comment that “today’s pastors like sleeping with married women”.

“I didn’t pay much attention to his words. Later on in December last year, on one particular Sunday, I was on my way to church with my wife when Mwanei stopped us and said ‘leka kuyenda nabakazi babene [stop dating married women]’.”

“My wife got concerned and said Mwanei will dent my name with his accusations. I brought him here so that he could show me who his wife is because I don’t know her. As far as I am concerned, Mwanei is much older than me. He is actually my father’s age,” he said.