YANGO DRIVERS IN LUSAKA SHUN SHORT DISTANCE REQUESTS BELOW K30



By Lukundo Nankamba

The upward adjustment in fuel pump prices yesterday has resulted in some Yango drivers in Lusaka to stop taking short distance requests below K30 until the company revises its service rates.

Some drivers talked to by Phoenix News this morning following complaints from some Yango customers have lamented how challenging it will be to make profits with the hiked fuel prices owing to the fact that short distances have less charges that do not even amount to the current fuel prices.

They are concerned that with the hiked fuel prices and high cost of living, the unfavorable service rates for Yango will not help them to meet their daily basic commodities.

Others have indicated intentions to stop using the Yango application and revert to the traditional way of doing taxi business if Yango does not revise upwards its service rates.

The aggrieved drivers have said even after engaging their Yango agents today, they have been told to wait until management gives a directive on the way forward.

And when contacted for a comment on this development, Yango Country Manager Kabanda Chewe promised to get back.

The Energy Regulation Board has adjusted upward pump prices for petrol and diesel by K4.21 ngwee and K2.19 ngwee respectively and now selling at K34.19 ngwee from K29.98 ngwee and K32.15 from K29.96 ngwee.

PHOENIX NEWS