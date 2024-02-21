YANGO RESPONDS TO DRIVERS` DEMAND FOR IMPROVED WORKING CONDITIONS

International Ride-hailing Service Yango, has announced support measures for partner drivers in Zambia, the first steps in a long line of initiatives planned by Yango as a result of several months of carefully studying the new economic conditions of the Zambian market.

Yango Zambia Country Manager Kabanda Chewe has disclosed that the first of these support measures is the increase of the cost per kilometer inside the Yango tariff for the drivers up to 23%.

Ms. Kabanda has explained that in economy mode, the cost of a kilometer in urban cities will increase by 11% and the cost of a kilometer in suburbs will increase by 22% while in comfort mode, the cost of a kilometer in urban cities will increase by 12% and the cost of a kilometer in suburbs will increase by 17%.

She adds that in Comfort+ mode, the cost of km in urban cities will increase by 15% and the cost of a kilometer in suburbs will increase by 23%.

Ms. Kabanda says this increase is geared towards reaching economic balance and providing conditions of service that would be mutually beneficial for all stakeholders.

Some Yango drivers in Lusaka have in the recent past protested over unfavorable prices which the car hailing service set despite rising fuel prices.

PHOENIX NEWS