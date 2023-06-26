YES WE DID NOT FOLLOW LAID DOWN PROCEDURE – COMPANY MINING IN LOWER ZAMBEZI NATIONAL PARK

Mwembeshi Resources Limited, the company operating in the Lower Zambezi National Park has admitted that the company did not follow laid down procedures when undertaking initial development in the mining area.

Corporate Affairs Manager, Oliver Shalala says Mwembeshi Resources Limited is aware of the mistakes made and has apologized.

Mr. Shalala acknowledged that his company did not follow laid down procedures contained in the decision letter issued by the Zambia Environmental Management Agency -ZEMA- when undertaking the initial development in the mining area.

In May 2023, Government ordered Mwembeshi Resources Limited to cease all works in the Lower Zambezi National Park due to non compliance to conditions in the decision letter.

The admission by Mr. Shalala follows a fact-finding visit to the mine site by Minister of Green Economy and Environment, Collins Nzovu, who was accompanied by his Permanent Secretary, Dr. Douty Chibamba, officials from ZEMA and the Forestry Department.

The entourage also met with lodge owners in the area where it was noted that most of the toursim services in the Lower Zambezi National Park are not affordable for ordinary Zambians, therefore, making it difficult for the locals to appreciate their natural resources.

More details in Main News Bulletin at 18:30 hrs, Muvi TV

Ba_Muvi