YO MAPS ‘CRU CRU IS INTACT AND PARKED – KANDEKE

ZAMBIA’S Music Star Elton Mulenga alias Yo Maps’ manager Evans Kandeke has dispelled social media reports that the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has restricted his artist’s Land Cruiser VX famously referred to as Cru Cru.

Kandeke says Yo Maps showed the ACC documents that he bought his car from Dubai and not from a suspect whom they were investigating who was on the run.

According to social media reports, Yo Maps is suspected to have received the Land Cruiser from a corrupt politically exposed person who was trying to hide his loot.

But in an interview, Kandeke said the land Cruiser is intact and parked at the home of Mulenga…News Diggers