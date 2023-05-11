YO MAPS GIFTS PARENTS WITH K4.5 MILLION HOUSE📸

This is the upstair home musician Yo Maps is building for his biological parents.



A check by Zambian Post reporters shows that the house has 8 bedrooms, inbuilt garage, swimming pool, balconies, 100 meter driveway.



It will also feature the latest security features to automatically alert Zambia Police anti-robbery unit in case of any forced entry.

The total cost of the house when finished is said to be K4.5 Million.

Zambian Post,