YO MAPS GIFTS PARENTS WITH K4.5 MILLION HOUSE

1

YO MAPS GIFTS PARENTS WITH K4.5 MILLION HOUSE📸
This is the upstair home musician Yo Maps is building for his biological parents.


A check by Zambian Post reporters shows that the house has 8 bedrooms, inbuilt garage, swimming pool, balconies, 100 meter driveway.


It will also feature the latest security features to automatically alert Zambia Police anti-robbery unit in case of any forced entry.
The total cost of the house when finished is said to be K4.5 Million.
Zambian Post,

1 COMMENT

  1. This is the problem of lack of education. Ubututu.

    Why build the parents such a big house? Will they manage to climb stairs in old age? How will they afford to maintain such a huge house? Music careers are short lived. Look at Kmillian and others.

    Yo Maps is just showing off.

    It would have been better to build his parents a 2 or 3 bedroom house, single storey. Then maybe build tuma 2 bedroom flats on the same land to bring in rentals. Kwasila. If his career derails, and his wife deserts him, he could even live in one of the 2 bed houses.

    Anyway, it is his money. This message is for those that are planning to build for their parents. Just free advice at my advanced age.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here