YO MAPS GIFTS PARENTS WITH K4.5 MILLION HOUSE📸
This is the upstair home musician Yo Maps is building for his biological parents.
A check by Zambian Post reporters shows that the house has 8 bedrooms, inbuilt garage, swimming pool, balconies, 100 meter driveway.
It will also feature the latest security features to automatically alert Zambia Police anti-robbery unit in case of any forced entry.
The total cost of the house when finished is said to be K4.5 Million.
Zambian Post,
This is the problem of lack of education. Ubututu.
Why build the parents such a big house? Will they manage to climb stairs in old age? How will they afford to maintain such a huge house? Music careers are short lived. Look at Kmillian and others.
Yo Maps is just showing off.
It would have been better to build his parents a 2 or 3 bedroom house, single storey. Then maybe build tuma 2 bedroom flats on the same land to bring in rentals. Kwasila. If his career derails, and his wife deserts him, he could even live in one of the 2 bed houses.
Anyway, it is his money. This message is for those that are planning to build for their parents. Just free advice at my advanced age.