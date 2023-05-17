YO Maps show questionable, as FAZ moves its games (Absa Cup Final) to the 27th of May 2023 at Heroes Stadium

Wednesday, 17th MAY 2023

ABSA CUP FINAL RESCHEDULED

The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) and Absa Bank Zambia PLC wish to inform the football fraternity that the Absa Cup Final between Forest Rangers and FC MUZA that was scheduled for this Saturday 20 May 2023, has been rescheduled to Saturday May 27, 2023.

This development follows consultations with stakeholders where alignment and consensus were reached that rescheduling the date of the finals would be in the best interest of all concerned.

Speaking on behalf of FAZ, acting General Secretary, Iva Lengwe said that although the rescheduling of the Finals was regrettable, the Association is confident that this will not take away the significance of the occasion and urged all soccer fans to turn up in numbers.

“We have communicated to various stakeholders and reached consensus that, in the interest of all parties, the Cup final moves by a week. Preparations have reached an advanced stage, and as we apologise to the soccer fans, we urge them to turn up and support first-time finalists Forest Rangers and FC Muza,” Mr. Lengwe stated.

Additionally, Head of Marketing and Corporate Relations Mato Shimabale stated that the sponsors fully supported the decision and that they were collaborating closely with the Football Association while speaking on behalf of Absa Bank Zambia PLC.

“We arrived at this decision jointly, and as the sponsors, we have made the necessary adjustments accordingly. We understand and sincerely apologise to the teams and fans for any inconvenience this may cause, but we are confident that we will still have a captivating final between two determined teams that have punched beyond their weight, Mr. Shimabale said.

This year’s final is between Forest Rangers of Ndola and FC MUZA of Mazabuka, who are both bidding to win their first major silverware in their respective histories.

For and on behalf of:

FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION OF ZAMBIA

Sydney Mungala

COMMUNICATIONS MANAGER