You are not God to fix things… don’t even blame UPND- Davies Chama tells Edgar Lungu

You are not God to fix things, Chama tells Lungu … You are actually part of the problem … don’t even blame UPND
Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND are not to blame for the problems in the PF, but those who went to shed crocodile tears at the memorial of late president Michael Sata, says former Defence minister Davies Chama.
Mwalanda ba Mudaala, you as the legitimate Chair of PF1 you honestly know that UPND is not in anyway involved in the wrangles. Instead of facing Sampa who has defeated them, they keep on blaming our innocent president HH. It’s like having gone in the bush and when you are stung by the wasps, then you run to the river and start blaming the Hippos.
Even if seer 1 claims that he finished Sampa, it’s like he is still very much himself and he is proving to be more mature and organized than the lot of you. So don’t be shy, put your pride aside and meet him and agree on the way forward otherwise venting your anger on HH and UPND will not help you anything.