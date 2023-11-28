You are now bigger than your ex-husband, Yul Edochie” Fans react as May Edochie links up with Rita Dominic

May Edochie, the estranged wife of Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has been left overwhelmed after linking up with beloved actress, Rita Dominic.



The two had linked up for an event where they posed for clips and photos. In the video, May was seen sitting with Rita as they conversed and enjoyed each other’s company.

Gushing over it, May described it as a beautiful moment and complimented the movie star for her beauty.

“Beautiful moment with the gorgeous diva”.

Her fans, followers, and supporters via her comment section hailed her.

One Chinenye Best Girl stated that May is now bigger than her husband by writing, “Is now I know that you’re bigger than your ex-husband

One Oma Etta wrote, ‘Queen!! The other one dey there dey shout Isi Mmili up and down

One Gorgeous Ukam wrote, “Class is everything, no be to dey shout Ijele up n down. You can’t even be in the midst of classy people

One Blessn wrote, ‘Yao extraordinary Queens. Loving this like cr@zy. Keep striving for the best sweetheart. Love you go the moon and back baby sis

One Samal Tom wrote, “See elegance and beauty, baby girl. You’re so beautiful, one and only computer wizard

One Face of Beauty Nigeria wrote, ‘Women who ooze class! We are your students, continue to teach us with your lifestyle’.

Since her separation from Yul, May has found favor in the eyes of celebrities, Nigerians, and social media users.

On her birthday in September, May was left emotional over the grand gesture from her fans, who gifted her N5 million, in conjunction with actress, Anita Joseph.

Expressing gratitude to them, May stated that words can’t describe the moment the awesome surprise came for her, as she noted how she had never seen or met any of them, yet they showed her unexplainable love.