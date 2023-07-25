You kill me everyday, you want me to talk to you guys! – Sadio Mane hits German media

‘You’re killing me everyday, now you want me to talk to you guys’ – Sadio Mane calls out German press

Senegalese international Sadio Mane has expressed his dissatisfaction with the German press, claiming that they are killing him everyday.

Despite having a bright start to life at Allainz Arena, the former Liverpool man fell on hard times in his first season after a dressing room altercation with a team mate.

He has since been declared surplus to requirement according to some reports for the coming season.

In a video posted on social media, the player on his way to training obliges a fan for a photograph but changes his countenance when a pressman approached with his cameraman in tow.

“You are killing me everyday and now you want me to talk to you guys! Come on.” he said as he walks away.