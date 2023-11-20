You Need Special Skills, Talent To Be In Nollywood — Wizkid

An old video of Nigerian singer Ayodeji Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, discussing Nollywood and the skillset needed to thrive in this industry has resurfaced online.

The ‘Ojuelegba’ crooner, in the 2022 interview with BBC that resurfaced late Saturday night said he’d love to try his hands on multiple things, including Nollywood and fashion, if music ceases to be an option.

“I’ve never seen myself do anything other than music, so it’s hard to see me do anything else, but what I’d love to do is fashion and movies someday.

“I’m a big fan of movies. I’m a big fan of Nollywood. I don’t know if I can ever act in Nollywood movies because I don’t know if I’m that funny.

“You need a special skill and talent to be a Nollywood actor. I don’t care about Hollywood, but Nollywood is a special industry. Producing one Nollywood movie someday is something I’d love to do.

On November 5, 2023, Wizkid announced that he was taking a break from music to concentrate on himself and his loved ones.

“Back in 4 years, make una papa chop him money small or maybe five or I fit still go dey play ball now.

“Or make I start dey play golf. FIFA or wrestling b*tch!” All of una dey craze! Everybody dey mad.

Credit: BBC Radio 1Xtra