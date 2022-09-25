EFF Zambia party president Kasonde Mwenda writes

Numbers don’t lie.

You only qualify for the Champions league when you win local league.

Let no one go around lying to the whole world that they are doing so well such that everyone is asking how to do it when they cant even win a regional tournament and your people are sleeping hungry.

\Wherever we want to go our feet shall take us there.

Kasonde Mwenda C

Economic Freedom Fighters -EFF President