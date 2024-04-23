You will be jailed-Nawakwi warns

THOSE involved in the irregular Mopani and Konkola Copper Mine (KCM) transactions would be jailed for entering into agreements that were not in the interest of the nation, FDD president Edith Nawakwi has warned.

“Look at KCM where Vedanta is selling shares to raise capital, this could have been done by the government to safeguard the national interest,” she said.

But Mr Kabuswe said there was nothing wrong with Vedanta Resources selling shares in KCM as long as it is done within the confinement of the laws of Zambia