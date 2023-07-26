YOUR HUNGER FOR VENGEANCE WILL DESTROY YOU, CHILANGWA TELLS PRESIDENT HICHILEMA

24th July 2023

Mr. Hakainde Hichilema

President of Zambia

State House

Lusaka.

Mr. President,

RE: THE UNFORGIVING SERVANT

Greetings from my prison cell in Kawambwa State Prison. Grace and peace be with you.

I desire to share with you a number of issues which will be contained in a series of letters

that I will be writing you on a weekly basis. This I am doing for the sake of our country and

its people.

Let me start by sharing the following Bible scripture coming from the gospel according

to Mathew 18:21-35.

“Then Peter came to Jesus and asked, “Lord someone won’t stop doing wrong to me,

how many times must I forgive them? Seven times?”

Jesus answered, “I tell you, you must forgive them more than seven times. You must

continue to forgive them even if do wrong to you seventy-seven times.”

So God’s kingdom is like a king who decided to collect the money his servants owed

him.

The king began to collect his money. One servant owed him several ponds of silver.

He was not able to pay the money to his master, the king.so the master ordered that he

and everything he owned be sold, even his wife and children. The money would be used

to pay the king what the servant owed.

But the servant fell on his knees and begged, patient with me, I will pay you everything I

owe. The master felt sorry for him, so he told the servant he did not have to pay. He let

him go free. Later that same servant found another servant who owed him a hundred

silver coins. He grabbed him around the neck and said pay me the money you owe me.

The other servant fell on his knees and begged him “be patient with me, I will pay you

everything I owe”.

But the first servant refused to be patient. He told the judge that the other servant owed

him money and that servant was put in jail until he could pay everything he owed. All the other servants saw what had happened, they felt very sorry for the man. So they went

and told their master the king everything that had happened.

Then the master called his servant in said, “you evil servant, you begged me to forgive you your debt and I said you did not have to pay anything. So you should have given that other man who serves with you the same mercy I gave you.

The master was very

angry, so he put the servant in jail to be punished. And he had to stay in jail until he could pay everything he owed.

The king did the same as my heavenly father will do to you. You must forgive your brother

or sister with all your heart or my heavenly father will not forgive you.”

This ends the quoted Bible scripture. These are not my words but inspired scriptures from the Holy Bible. The focus must be on verse 35 and I repeat, “This king did the same as

my heavenly father will do to you”

After reading this portion of scripture, what is it that comes in your mind? What are your thoughts? What do you think of this unforgiving servant?

I am sure you are saying, “What a terrible man this man was!”

This unforgiving servant is exactly like you. You might actually be worse than this man.

You were arrested and charged for treason because of your reckless conduct in Mongu.

[According to the statutes once one is tried for this offence] the sentence for this offence includes the death penalty meaning that you would have ended on the death row.

The whole world stood up for you and brokered your release under a Nolle, meaning that

you were restored and given a second chance meaning that God gave you second chance, and God went further to exalt you by giving you the opportunity to lead Zambia as its 7th president.

Just like the unforgiving servant, you were given an opportunity by God the father to start

afresh, a new beginning was given to you. But how have you used this new beginning?

How have you used this new hope? How have you used this new opportunity?

You have gone out all guns blazing to victimize, humiliate, destroy and persecute all your perceived enemies, rivals and anyone you don’t like and anyone you hate!

Zambia is a democracy, and all of us have diverse opinions, different beliefs and we do things differently.

Your duty should have been to promote unity in diversity. You should

have been a bridge builder but unfortunately you have elected to be full of yourself and full of hate!

Just like the unforgiving servant, God has seen and recorded your conduct, behavior

and treatment of others.

Unless you turn away from your wicked conduct and behavior

your end will be very bad.

And I can tell you that all those you are persecuting today will outlive you just as history will show you! And why can’t you learn from history? I will illustrate and belabor this in my second letter to you next week.

If we confess our sins, He is faithful and just to cleanse us of all our iniquities. Mr. President, you have an opportunity to redeem yourself.

Don’t listen to your praise singers as when

the time of reckoning comes which is fast approaching you will be alone, just alone and

alone indeed.

I like to believe that even the unforgiving servant had those who were cheering him on

as he manhandled his debtor and had him thrown in prison. Just like your praise singers.

Please note that others are cheering you on as a way of sustainance, but you will be alone very soon! Please slow down on vengeance as it is destroying you, your party and Zambia at large. And not PF!

You are not a king or chief who sits on the throne till death. Your tenure has an expiry date and it is fast approaching!

It is said that “to be fore-warned is to be fore-armed”.

And where I come from it is said that “uushumfwa patunono napa fingi teti omfwe”, and it is also said that “munshebwa

ayile…”

I wish you wisdom from above and I remain to write you my next letter next week.

Yours in the service of motherland,

Nickson Chilangwa