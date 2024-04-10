You’re ranking HH 5th best in Africa in a country where people are queuing up for mealie meal – Kafwaya

By Fanny Kalonda(The Mast)

LUNTE PF member of parliament Mutotwe Kafwaya says the debt restructuring deal will just continue to be announced by the UPND government without being actualised.

“For me until I see debt restructured I will always take UPND for what I have known them. They will keep announcing it. This debt restructuring for me is just an announcement,” he said.

And Kafwaya noted that when it comes to development in Lusaka, the only road which continues to be worked on is the one that passes near President Hakainde Hichilema’s personal residence, Community House.

Kafwaya told The Mast in an interview that he laughed off the rating of President Hichilema as the fifth best performing African leader given that people are queuing up for mealie meal.

President Hichilema was named as one of the five best performing African leaders.

An online publication, Business Day, said President Hichilema is the fifth best performing African leader.

Abdel Fattah EL-Sisi of Egypt is ranked first followed by Samia Suluhu Hassan of Tanzania while, Paul Kagame of Rwanda is ranked third.

Wavel Ramkalawan of Seychelles is ranked fourth and President Hichilema fifth.

“I laughed off that ranking. I thought that was just propaganda. You are ranking the President of Zambia as fifth best performing President in the continent of Africa in a country where people are queuing up for mealie meal? In a country where people are buying mealie meal for a 25kg bag between K350 to K600 which was K120, just two years ago! You are ranking, you are giving him that ranking, in a country where a litre of petrol is K30 which was K17 just two years ago? You have to tell me what you are using to rank him like that,” said Kafwaya. “This is the country now where everything literally you are suffering eight hours of load shedding. You have no medicine in hospitals, you have poor quality free education. You have got all development activities lumped into this CDF. You need to give me a break. If you think about what is happening here in Lusaka, even development wise, the only road which continues to be worked on is the road that road which passes near his house. Few days ago, I passed there I found machinery still working, a road which is complete [but] machinery are still working there. You can’t think about a road which goes to Big Ben. You can’t think about roads in Chalala, elsewhere, other than that particular road? You think of roads in Meanwood, in Meanwood Mutumbi or Meanwood Ndeke. Even that small portion in Meanwood Ndeke cannot be connected from airport road to the tarmac that is in the township there to make people travel properly. For me, he is very poorly ranked.”