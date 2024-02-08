MOSES KAPASA REMAINS IN DETENTION

…Youth that called for mass demonstration to force HH to resign remains locked up…

NATIONAL DEMOCRATIC CONGRESS PARTY PRESIDENT Ms.SABOI IMBOELA WAS AT LUSAKA CENTRAL POLICE STATION

7th February,2024.

Ms. lmboela today visited Moses Kapasa Mpomwa, who is detained at Lusaka Central police station.

Mr Mpomwa was detained for calling mass demonstration against President Hakainda Hichilema.

Mr Mpomwa applied to the police to hold a protest march demanding that President Hichilema step down on moral grounds for numerous broken promises,unnecessary presidential movements, and abuse of human rights in Zambia

Ms.lmboela expressed concern about the detention of Mpomwa for his call for a mass demonstration against President Hichilema.

Ms. lmboela said the rumour that police plan to change Mr Mpomwa with treason and sedition is a serious matter that raises questions about freedom of expression and assembly in the country.

Issued by

Mambwe Zimba

Media Director

NDC- Job Creation Through Industrialisations.