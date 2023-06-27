YOUTHS CASHING IN FROM CDF FUNDED DIP TANK PROJECT

YOUTHS of Choma’s Mapanza Ward have expressed happiness with the income they are generating from a dip-tank project which they Constructed after benefiting K40 000 from the 2022 Constituency Development Fund – CDF.

Mapanza Area Councilor Chiinganya Hamatwi tells Byta FM Zambia News that ‘Penga Ujane Cooperative’ is currently generating income through the dip-tank project.

Hamatwi also says the ward has seen reduction in cattle related diseases which used to ravage animals in his area.

Meanwhile, Chief Mapanza asked government to bring even more development to his chiefdom in order to eradicate poverty which his people are currently facing.

He says Mapanza Chiefdom needs more agriculture projects under the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) in order to improve livestock rearing business.

