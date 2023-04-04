Yoweri Museveni Refuse To Meet Emmanuel Mwamba

YOWERI MUSEVENI REFUSE TO MEET MWAMBA
By Rick Nchito
Ugandan President Yoweri Kagunta Museveni has refused to meet PF envoy Emmanuel Mwamba saying he has nothing to do with any Zambian opposition party.
Mwamba who passed through State House of Uganda yesterday was denied an opportunity to meet Museveni by State House officials.
Sources from Kampala disclosed to Koswe that despite forcing himself to see Museveni, Mwamba was only allowed to take pictures outside State House and was not allowed to meet Museveni.
The sources further said President Museveni has made it very clear that he has nothing to do with PF anymore.- Koswe
Museveni is right, PF is no longer an organization worth interaction with. Their desire is to fuel confusion and disunity all over. Their biggest problem is non acceptance that they are out of power. They never expected to lose power to HH. Despite their rigging mechanism God said NO . When time is ripe no matter what you do things happen accordingly. Nobody knows when they will get over the shocks !
These people continue overrating themselves, why even go to state house instead of visiting their fellow opposition leader. Museveni sees no value in meeting or discussing anything with pf, they already lost power, we hear Chavula was not even paid for all that 2016 rig. Such incidences are the ones that will forever dent the image of pf, allowing a foreigner to enter the most sensitive area, the sever room. PF is ashamed of the past, no wonder they refused to attend the summit on Democracy because they know no democracy. Equally Kamala Harris refused to meet them because of their past record, there is nothing democratic about it, it is a marred record.