Yoweri Museveni Refuse To Meet Emmanuel Mwamba

YOWERI MUSEVENI REFUSE TO MEET MWAMBA

By Rick Nchito

Ugandan President Yoweri Kagunta Museveni has refused to meet PF envoy Emmanuel Mwamba saying he has nothing to do with any Zambian opposition party.

Mwamba who passed through State House of Uganda yesterday was denied an opportunity to meet Museveni by State House officials.

Sources from Kampala disclosed to Koswe that despite forcing himself to see Museveni, Mwamba was only allowed to take pictures outside State House and was not allowed to meet Museveni.

The sources further said President Museveni has made it very clear that he has nothing to do with PF anymore.- Koswe