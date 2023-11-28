The fear of bigamy” Yul Edochie causes a stir as he steps out with his wedding ring amid divorce, gives himself a new name

Nollywood actor, movie producer and failed presidential aspirant, Yul Edochie has caused a stir online after stepping out with his wedding ring despite separation from his wife, May Edochie.



reported that following the death of their son, May had filed for divorce and was demanding N100 million from Judy Austin for adultery.

May had also filed for a restraining order denying him access to their former matrimonial home, citing safety concerns, among others, and had gotten full custody of the kids



During the court hearing, Yul Edochie had allegedly denied being married to Judy, stating that May is his only wife. Blogger, Cutie Juls alleged that Judy Austin had also concurred that she and Yul are not married.

The couple even claimed that they were shocked to find out on blogs that they were married because the reports were false.

In what seems like a damage control, Yul has gone back to wearing his wedding ring. The son of Pete Edochie had stormed Lokoja, Kogi State wearing his wedding ring.

Giving himself a new name, he urged his fans to address him as Alhaji Y Edochie, or Alhaji Isi Mmili, while adding that he is the sexiest man in Nigeria.

“Alhaji Yul Edochie

Garkuwan Martasan Arewa.

Enjoying the beautiful city of Lokoja, Kogi State

New name alert: Alhaji Isi Mmili. Sexiest man in Nigeria.

Asiwaju Boy; 100%”.

His fans and followers who noticed the ring made a mockery of him.

One Oligas wrote, ‘If shame is a name

One Kare Mona wrote, “Yul, you think you are smart, you dey run go put on your wedding ring with Queen May to prove a point in court that Queen May is still your legal wife. There are so many evidence against you. So Oga rest, you will go to jail for Bigamy

One Lady Pashy wrote, ‘Werey don wear ring. Bigamy na ur mate? Queen May dey finish una silently, u can never see May make noise on Social media

One Women Empowerment wrote, ‘This one is lost, please inform me if you find pastor polygamist with half chest

One Kinging Turkey Wears wrote, ‘The ring on your finger na which of the wife get am

One Harden wrote, “Is the ring for May or Yul

One Chef Gina Raph wrote, “This one, you are wearing a ring. I hope all is well?”.

Since his separation from his wife, May, Yul has relocated to Abuja, where he has been staying with his wife, Judy Austin.