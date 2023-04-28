Yul Edochie’s Second Wife, Judy Austin, Breaks Silence On The Death Of Her Senior Wife’s Son

Judy Austin, the second wife of Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has mourned the death of the actor’s first son, Kambilichuckwu, whom he had with his first wife, May.

This comes a few minutes after Yul Edochie broke silence on the death of his son on Thursday.

Judy Austin mourned Kambili’s death and described him as a “great son”.

She wrote, “ God knows best. Rest in Heaven with God, Great son. Kambi Yul-Edochie.”

Credit: Instagram | judyaustin1