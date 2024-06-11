ZAF JOINED SEARCH FOR MISSING MDF PLANE

The President of the Republic of Zambia and Commander-In-Chief of the Defence Force, Mr Hakainde Hichilima, directed the Zambia Air Force (ZAF) to assist national and regional agencies in the search and locate operation for the missing MALAWI Defence Force (MDF) Dornier Aircraft carrying the Vice President of MALAWI, Dr Saulos Klaus Chilima and Nine others, which went missing yesterday, Monday 10 June 2024 during a flight from Lilongwe to Mzuzu.

To this effect, ZAF sent Two helicopters, an AB-212 and an Enstrom-480 to join the search team which includes MDF soldiers, police and various individuals.