ZAF OFFICER DIES IN ROAD ACCIDENT

Zambia Air Force-ZAF Officer from Twin Palm Offices in Lusaka has died after being​ involved in a road traffic accident about 25 kilometers north of Livingstone at Senkobo Bridge.

The deceased aged 30, identified as Emmanuel Ndonga, a Captain by rank, who was driving a Toyota Landcruiser Prado, met his fate when he hit in the tyre of a Volvo Truck and trailer driven by 31-year-old Paul Maambo from Chawama in Lusaka who was north bound.

Southern Province Commissioner of Police, Auxensio Daka, says Ndonga hit into the right tyre of the link axle of Volvo truck which was by-passing another Volvo truck parked on the road by Kaoma Mwansa of Ndola after a break down.

Daka explains that following the incident, Ndonga’s vehicle careered off the road and overturned to the left side, stating that owing to the impact, he sustained head injuries, a fractured right leg and was pronounced dead at Livingstone Central Hospital.

He notes that the deceased 27-year-old female passenger, Mudenda Mwale, of Park Road in Lusaka sustained cuts on the right arm, left side of her neck and general body pains and has since been treated as an outpatient.

Daka says the driver of the truck escaped unhurt and has since been detained in Police custody for causing death by dangerous driving.

