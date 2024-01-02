ZAF TRAINING LANDS 10 RECRUITS IN HOSPITAL

About 10 recruits undergoing training in the defence force are currently admitted at Maina Soko Medical Centre after succumbing to injuries.

Maina Soko Medical Centre commandant Levy Muchemwa says some of the injured recruits have been in wards for some time, thereby affecting their training.

Brig-Gen Muchemwa said this yesterday when Maj-Gen Kalaluka and other military personnel visited patients at Maina Soko Medical Centre.

Hampers were distributed to patients and to a New Year baby girl, Chana Mtonga, born from Taizya Sokoni Mtonga.

“We have about 63 patients in the ward, we have three officers and 10 recruits and we have about five soldiers. We also have about 19 dependants.

Zambia Daily Mail/EDC Ltd