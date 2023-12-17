Zahara’s last performance … video shows singer crying in pain on stage

Footage has emerged of what is thought to be South African Afro-pop sensation Zahara’s last performance on stage, which shows the musician breaking down in tears while in excruciating pain.

Zahara, who had been in hospital for the last few weeks with a liver ailment, passed away on Monday evening. Her family is yet to reveal the exact cause of her death.

In the 40-second long video clip, the Loliwe hit-maker is seen in full voice before she stops, closing her eyes as she clutches her side. She is then seen wiping tears before the camera switches to the crowd.

Media personality Afiba revealed that during her last performance, Zahara had to be whisked back to her hotel as she was in serious pain.

“I had an opportunity to witness your last performance and it was so different, so emotional and so heavy. I cried my heart out – you told me you were not feeling too well and we rushed to the hotel,” he wrote on X.

“We cancelled the plans for the rest of the evening because you wanted to take a nap. I will always love you @ZaharaSA.”

Meanwhile, South African Sport, arts and culture minister Zizi Kodwa took to his timeline to announce the memorial service will be held on Thursday from 11am to 2pm at Rhema Bible Church.